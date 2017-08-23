Mohave Community College associate degree in business one of the best values in America

KINGMAN – An online associate degree in business from Mohave Community College is one of the best values in America, according to GreatValueColleges.net.

It ranks MCC as the third-best community college in the country based on several factors including tuition value, relevancy of the curriculum, priority on individual attention and student services for digital learners.

Several aspects of the college were noted such as course offerings, a student-faculty ratio of 13 to one and 50 percent tuition discount for the first class.

Also noted is that MCC students can earn their associate of applied science in business and entrepreneurship, which includes courses in marketing and human resource management. Students also have access to career services, resume building and a job search board.

“Our business degrees at MCC help students start and operate their own business or gain upward mobility and promotion from their current position,” said Candace Hofstadter, lead resident faculty in business at MCC. “Our program also prepares students to transfer to a university for a bachelor’s degree and they save thousands of dollars by first starting here at MCC.”

MCC President Michael Kearns said he wasn’t surprised by the high ranking because of the hard work by faculty to provide students with the best educational opportunities.

“We’ve also not raised our tuition in three years, which is almost unheard of in higher education,” Kearns said.

The ranking reinforces the fact that the MCC business program, along with corporate training and the small business development center, bring a lot of value to students and the community.

A good example is the business incubators on MCC campuses that can be used by entrepreneurs and businesses. It gives them access to internet, phones and other office essentials.

DOT Foods is using the business incubator in Bullhead City while the company’s new building is constructed at the city’s airport industrial park.

The incubators are one of many indicators that prove the college cares about the value of business, because it is working to support the regional workforce and economic development.

“We’re also working to help students by trying to lower the cost of textbooks required in the business programs,” said Erik Jones, MCC resident faculty. “For example, just one of the textbooks costs upwards of $200, but we’ve been able to get that down to around $75 for our students.”

More information on MCC business programs is available at www.mohave.edu.