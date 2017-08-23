Obituary | Stuart Raymor

Stuart Raymor born in Greenville, Missouri April 5, 1940. He passed away August 19 in Kingman, Arizona. Stuart was survived by his wife, Martha, 9 children, 24 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and numerous family members. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, who adored all of his children.

He was welcomed home by his heavenly father, his parents; William and Flora, his son; Fred, and grandson; Tim.

Thank you Sutton Funeral Home for your services.

A service will be held at Cross of Christ Church on September, 2 at 11:00am officiated by Pastor Mueller. There will be a grave side service at Seligman Cemetery afterward.