Prep Golf: Lady Vols defeat Lake Havasu in season opener

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls golf team kicked off its season Monday at Cerbat Cliffs by defeating Lake Havasu by 27 strokes, 183-210.

“I’m very pleased with the way they performed,” Lady Vols head coach Haley Bradley said. “It was awesome. They did great.”

Paige Lucero led Lee Williams with a 39 to take first place, while Audra Coffman followed in second with a 44 and Kaylee Moore shot a 46 for fourth place. Kadence Sterling (54) and Sara Lynch (62) rounded out the top finishers, as the duo finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

“The weather helped – temperatures were nice and cool,” Bradley said. “There’s not a lot of pressure with Havasu because we play them quite a bit. They all know each other. They enjoyed it and had fun.”

While the Lady Vols easily won the match, Bradley mentioned they can always find areas to make improvements this season.

“Our short game is probably going to be the kicker for us,” she said. “But other than that, they all played great. Some had personal best scores.”

The Lady Vols are back in action today as they travel to Arizona Traditions Golf Course for a 3:30 p.m. match.