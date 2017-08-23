Letter | Danny Gravener - Start Draining Both Sides of the Political Swamp

There were four different factions at the demonstration in Charlottesville.

There were two different factions there trying to save the confederate monuments.

One of these groups was there to save the monuments because in their mind the monuments represent history. History that they or most people are not proud of. To them it is a reminder of what was wrong. There is a old saying “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!”

The second group ... I am having a hard time finding the right word to express my dislike for groups like the KKK, white supremacist, and other such groups.

They wanted to keep the monuments, because in their mind, these are their heroes. These monuments were erected by the governors of these Southern States. The Southern States were controlled by democrats until the 1960s. One of the well respected Democrat Senators who served in the U.S. Senate for 52 years was Senator Robert Byrd from West Virginia. Senator Byrd was a recruiter for the KKK and held the title Exalted Cyclops in his local chapter of the KKK.

There is more history I feel I need to cover on this subject.

In 1957 President Eisenhower (Republican) sent a bill known as the “1957 Civil Rights Act” to congress. At that time Lyndon B. Johnson (Democrat from Texas) was the Majority Leader of the Senate. Senator Johnson along with Senator Richard Russel (Democrat from Georgia), amended the bill basically neutering the bill.

It is true that President Kennedy and his brother Robert started the wheels moving again for civil rights. Unfortunately President Kennedy was killed before he was able to get laws passed. Lyndon Johnson became President when Kennedy died. He realized he could no longer block the civil rights movement and he reintroduced the same basic civil rights bill he had previously amended. This time it passed and he took the credit for passing the first major civil rights legislation.

The third group was protesting the KKK and white supremacist. Their intent was noble and a just cause.

The last group is one that no one wants to talk about. You know the ones who intermingled with the third group wearing masks and helmets carrying bats and clubs. The ones that, on their web page are communists. They came looking for a fight.

What makes this a real tragic event is a young lady lost her life because of a low life scumbag that drove his car into the crowd killing her. Hopefully he will get his due justice.

What is making this a truly sad event, is everyone in the media has turned this into a political event.

Let’s be real. President Trump is no silver tongue devil like our last President. Although his first statement was factually correct, it was not enough to please the swamp and main stream media.

Nothing can bring her back, or heal the pain in her mom’s heart. So let’s pay her respect and make sure if the radical idiots plan another march, speech or any other type of a rally there is adequate police force to control the situation.

Making this about President Trump will not solve anything.

We must learn from our mistakes.

Each community should decide if a monument should go, or stay.

Let’s start draining the swamp. Both parties.