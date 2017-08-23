Girlfriend alleges a terrifying night, boyfriend arrested

FORT MOHAVE – A Fort Mohave man racked up hefty charges after repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend Monday night.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mason Edward Paget, 20, for unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated assault, felonies.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, an investigation began Sunday evening regarding a domestic violence incident at a home in the 1500 block of East Courtney Place.

Deputies arrived and talked to a 19-year-old woman who said Paget, her boyfriend, came home around 2 a.m., and allegedly grabbed her by the hair and started punching her in the head, arms and legs. The woman tried to grab her baby and leave, but Paget dragged her back in and continued to hit her.

According to the woman, Paget then grabbed a shirt, wrapped it around her face so tight that she couldn’t open her mouth and choked her multiple times while screaming he wanted to kill her. Paget had reportedly previously cut her wrists with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill her, leaving her afraid to report the incident. The woman was able to get to her cellphone send text messages to family and friends asking for help.

Paget reportedly left the home after a friend stopped by to see what was going on. He told deputies he could hear Paget screaming at his girlfriend. He knocked on the door and when it opened, the woman tried to get out, but Paget grabbed her by the hair, slammed her into a wall and slammed the door.

MCSO was called and Fort Mohave Fire Department personnel responded to treat the woman. Deputies noticed redness, bruising and swelling to the victims’ throat, neck, head and arms as well as cut marks on her wrist which were beginning to scab over. Deputies attempted to locate Paget without success.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, deputies learned Paget had returned to the home and found Paget, who reportedly told deputies he returned home after being gone for two weeks and had gotten into a heated argument with his girlfriend. He became so angry that he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and started slamming her into the walls and furniture, choked her several times and held her down on the bed to keep her from leaving.

Paget was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.