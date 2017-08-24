8 seeking Mohave County supervisor seat to be interviewed

Eight candidates have been selected to interview Monday for the open seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Among those vying for District 5 seat vacated by Steve Moss are Bill Champlin, Sue Donahue, Nichole Cohen, LaJuana Gillette, Ron Gould, Richard Tempelman, Lois Wakimoto and Jim Zoborsky.

Bill Champlin

Born in Iowa and raised in southern California while in high school, Champlin wanted to be self-sufficient and self-employed, an accomplishment he has achieved as the owner and operator of Lake Havasu City-based Chaplin Construction PLLC in 1996.

Champlin has had a home in Lake Havasu since 2001, with full time residency beginning 2005.

His is professional experience includes administering project budgets and approval of expenditures, dealing with contracts and sourcing alternatives, coordinating with lenders, engineers, consultants, construction managers and architects.

Champlin has several construction industry awards and is a trained mediator for Maricopa County Court system.

Sue Donahue

A former Arizona state senator for District 5, Donahue worked for Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson as his administrative assistant for 13 years. Donahue made two failed attempts to run against Moss in 2012 and again in 2016.

Along with sitting on the Mohave County Planning and Zoning commission from 2009-2012, Donahue had been the vice president of sales and marketing for Phoenix-based Southwest Storage & Distribution Co.

Nichole Cohen

Nichole Cohen serves as a member of the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board since 2015 and its president since January.

A self-avowed firebrand for education, Cohen has successfully lobbied the state legislature to change the definition of what constituted high school hourly attendance, unsuccessfully stood against current year funding and a piece of legislation now in limbo, the Empowerment Scholarship Account expansion.

Major accomplishments for the 2017-18 school year have included the development of a five-year sustainable funding plan, increased employee benefit trust contributions and committed to a fall 2017 salary study.

Cohen has volunteered with the Mohave County Republican Party for several postings including precinct committeeperson, director of voter registration and delegate to the Arizona Republican Party Elections.

LaJuana Gillette

LaJuana Gillette is a stalwart within Mohave County’s Republican Party having served as the president of the London Bridge Republican Women for three terms and is currently its vice president, a position she has also held for three terms.

Born and raised in Greenville, Mississippi, moving to California at the age of 17, Gillette moved to Lake Havasu in 2003.

Gillette is the Region 4 director for the Arizona Federation of Republican Woman, as well as the past director for District 3 GOP in Mohave County. Gillette made a failed attempt for a seat on the Lake Havasu City Council in 2010.

Ron Gould

Ron Gould is a former four-term Arizona senator along with serving on the Lake Havasu City Council.

Born in Lynwood, California, Gould has been a businessman for 34 years as an owner and operator of an air conditioning contracting business. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 1995 before relocating to his ranch part time 20 miles south of Yucca earlier this year.

Richard Tempelman

A more than 18-year resident of Fort Mohave, Tempelman retired in 2013 from Mohave State Bank after serving 17 years in various capacities including its senior vice president and market manager.

He is the current president and founding director of Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., member and past president for the Los Matadors de Bullhead City, Bullhead Rotary Club and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, where he also served as its former chairman of the legislative committee.

Lois Wakimoto

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Lois Wakimoto moved to Mohave Valley in 1981. She brings a wide range of public and private sector experience, including 30 years serving in the Mohave County and Arizona agricultural sector.

She has been part of a family farming operation in Mohave Valley and has an active role in its budgets, accounting, personnel management and inter-commerce relations through customer service, logistics, sales and collections.

Wakimoto serves as a community activist on the River Fund, Inc. Board of Directors, past political appointment to the Arizona Farm Service Agency, elected member of the Mohave County Farm Service Agency, and named citizen of the year in 2004 for Bullhead City/Laughlin.

James Zaborsky

A Fort Mohave resident, Zaborsky served as a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors representing District 2 from 1997 through 2000. He has served on many other board and commissions since moving to Mohave County permanently in 1989.

Zaborsky served on the Bullhead City council 1993-96 before his successful run for a seat on the BOS. Currently he is vice president and chairman for the Mohave County Airport Authority where he has served for the past 18 years.

Other service includes the past airport authority’s president and treasurer, Bullhead City Fire Board and Bullhead City Elementary School District Governing Board.