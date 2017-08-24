College Baptist Church serves Cerbat Elementary children

KINGMAN – College Park Baptist Church is continuing a streak of helping one of their biggest neighbors.

Its congregation has pitched in and purchased a rather sizable donation of pencils, notebooks, glue, crayons and even a box of shoes as part of their annual “His Heart, Our Hands” charity round-up for Cerbat Elementary School.



Every July and August for the last 11 years, the congregation pitches in, purchases and delivers the school supplies.

“This year they bought over $300 of tennis shoes, so any students who don’t have a good pair can get a new pair,” said Meri Lynn Zimmerman, church treasurer.

The church also conducts an afterschool bible-study once a week and has hosted luncheons for the teachers.

“We know teachers don’t make a lot and often pay for stuff out of their pockets,” Zimmerman said. “We just want them to know we’re here to support them.”

Cerbat Principal Vicki Trujillo watched Tuesday as two trucks and a van dropped off the donations.

“They’ve adopted our school,” she said. “They’re an outstanding community partner.”