Day of peaceful protests ends with tear gas

PHOENIX – Police deployed tear gas, concussion grenades and pepper balls to disperse the crowd near the Phoenix Convention Center as tensions rose following a campaign-style rally Tuesday night by President Donald Trump and counter protests.

The crowd of several hundred protesters had been peaceful during the day and as the rally progressed inside the convention center. But once it ended, some protesters wearing face masks began to throw rocks at Phoenix police, who were in riot gear. The police fired several canisters and concussion grenades. The majority of protesters dispersed quickly, but a crowd remained for more than an hour.

The conflict was a tense end to a long, hot day with Trump supporters lining up outside the convention center early in the morning, draped in American flags, wearing “Make America great again” hats and sporting Trump T-shirts.

The first protesters arrived at the scene a few minutes after 1 p.m. Two women from Tucson held a sign that said “Nazis will not replace US.” Maryland Brier, a teacher from Los Angeles wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap watched from a few feet away with a smile.

“I love that we live in a place where we can protest,” said Brier, who traveled from Los Angeles by herself because she said her friends had safety concerns. “It’s the President of the United States.”

Despite a relatively peaceful afternoon, there was some back and forth between supporters and protesters. When a Trump supporter offered the protester a soda, the protester answered with an expletive.

Mike Tucker, the Trump supporter who offered the soda, later shouted, “I’d like to have a conversation with you” but was ignored.

Tucker, 48, said in an interview he believed there is a misunderstanding about the president.

“I don’t think he is getting a fair shake in our country at this moment,” Tucker said. “We are here for the president of the United States fighting for the American people.”

As more protesters with signs arrived, Trump supporters chanted against them.

Kenneth Perkins, 49, was booed by Trump supporters as he walked in front of them holding a sign that said “Stop Racism” on one side and “Love Over Hate” on the other.

“I don’t want today to happen like what happened at Charlottesville,” Perkins said.

Jasmine Spearing-Bowen, Shawna Truong, Shayla Hyde and Andrea Jaramillo Valencia contriubted to this report