Dolan Days parade deadline upcoming

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Trails System is sponsoring the annual Dolan Days Celebration on Oct. 14 and is currently soliciting parade entries with a deadline of Sept. 15 and $10 entry fee.

This year’s theme is “Remembering the Good Ol’ Days,” and activities will include the parade, vintage western costume competition, equestrian talent pageant, carnival, games and food vendors.

The Dolan Days committee has received a great response for volunteers and is asking all churches, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and high school students to join in the action-packed fun day for the entire family.

There will be a cake walk, face painting, petting zoo, pancake breakfast, barbecue lunch and tasty baked goods.

The Dolan Days Celebration will feature a contest for mayor. Anyone representing the town with a positive attitude for growth and advancement should apply to Dolan Springs Trails Mayor, P.O. Box 592, Dolan Springs, Arizona 84661.

Candidates will raise donations through election jars around town from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1, and the winner will be honored in the parade and throughout the day.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved an application with Public Works for a special event permit with assembly on Ironwood Drive then traveling south on Pierce Ferry Road to Lloyd Street for the annual Dolan Days parade.

For more information, call the Dolan Springs Trail System at 928-716-3362 or K.A.D.S. at 928-767-3463.