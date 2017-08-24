Horoscope | August 24, 2017

Birthdays: Alex O’Loughlin, 41; Dave Chappelle, 44; Marlee Matlin, 52, Cal Ripken Jr., 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be tempted to make an impulsive decision regarding an important relationship or a personal physical change. Err on the side of caution and don’t commit to anything until you have taken ample time to consider the consequences.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid unnecessary travel. If you want to get the facts straight, do your own research.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Taking a risk or making a change based on emotions is discouraged. Handle matters that deal with children or parents with compassion and understanding.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Tone down any desire to blow situations out of proportion. It’s important to gather all the facts before you take action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but close your wallet. Overspending or being too generous will lead to added stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for something that will stimulate your mind and stir up your emotions. Take part in events that will bring you in contact with potential partners.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can charm your way in or out of anything. Using emotional tactics to manipulate a situation will ensure that you get your way with little resistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination and creative input to help someone out or to work toward finding a solution that will improve your community or a cause you care about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep money matters in check. You’ll be tempted to spend on things you don’t need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Excessive behavior will set you back. Whether it’s you or someone you hang out with, overdoing it will take its toll.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand up and be counted. Pour your heart and soul into what you believe in and want to pursue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can’t control others, but you can make a difference in your life by doing things your way. Let your uniqueness show and don’t be afraid to be different.