Kingman man shoots himself while looking for cat

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accidental shooting late Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived at a residence in the 7100 block of East Bell Butte Drive at about 10:50 a.m. Investigations determined that Robert Vanderdussen, 50, of Kingman, was accidentally shot.

Apparently, Vanderdussen had been looking for his cat with his gun holstered at his hip. The pistol fell out of the holster and fired a single round as he bent over. Vanderdussen was struck in the bottom area of his armpit.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District paramedics treated and transported Vanderdussen to Kingman Regional Medical Center.