Police renew search for Prescott Valley man missing since 2006; $1,000 reward offered

The Prescott Valley Police cold case unit has renewed its search for a man reported missing in 2006, according to Jerry Ferguson, PVPD spokesman.

William Albert Duniphin, now 72, was living with his sister in the 3700 block of Robert Road when he went missing.

A longtime friend alerted police that Duniphin was gone, Ferguson said.

“Mr. Duniphin disappeared without a trace, and even stopped collecting his Social Security benefits,” Ferguson added.

Duniphin is a white man, six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes.

Prescott Valley Police are asking anyone who has information on Duniphin or his disappearance to make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. If the tip leads to an arrest, the caller is eligible for a $1,000 reward.