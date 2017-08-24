Prep Golf: Vols edge MALC by two strokes, Bulldogs finish third

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams boys golf team didn’t have a top-two finisher in its season opener Tuesday, but the Vols squeaked past Mohave Accelerated by two strokes, 182-184, at Cerbat Cliffs.

“It was exciting,” Lee Williams head coach Larry Carver said. “Our players played well enough to be the top team. … We’re all happy with the team win.”

Kingman High also opened its season Tuesday and finished third. While there is still room for the Bulldogs to improve, head coach Chad Baitinger saw some positive signs.

“I was happy with the first three scores, with it being the first match,” he said. “I know they’re going to get better. … I know the younger kids are going to improve every match. It’s a good start.”

Landin Jones led Kingman with a 47 for sixth place, followed by Hayden Tanner in seventh (48) and Matthew Mendez in eighth (49).

Cole Morton led the way for the Vols, shooting a 41 for third place. Wyatt Talk added a 43 for fourth and Brandon Carver was fifth with a 44.

“Wyatt Talk really stepped up and probably shot one of his better nine-hole rounds of golf than what he had been doing in practice,” Carver said. “That was a nice person to step up and fill a spot.”

The Vols may have won the match Tuesday, but Carver still saw an area of improvement.

“We can still work on the typical course management,” he said. “Sometimes they just want to get out there and try to hit the ball, instead of thinking about the next shot. Most of our guys can hit the ball well. If we can get a little bit more accuracy on our second shot, those scores will start coming down.”

Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action next Tuesday. The Vols travel to Continental Country Club in Flagstaff for a 3 p.m. match, while the Bulldogs also play at 3 p.m., but at Mohave.