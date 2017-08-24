Mohave County Supervisors work out bugs in pest control contract

KINGMAN – As part of its consent agenda, Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to approve a one-year contract with Baron Pest Control of Fort Mohave, with the option for up to four one-year renewals on behalf of Public Works.

Pest control services under this contract will be paid with budgeted maintenance funds approved by the board.

Supervisor Jean Bishop pulled the item from the consent agenda to question why the contract increased by $11,000, and why Mohave Pest Control, which had the previous contract, wasn’t included in the bidding.

Rebecca O’Brien, procurement director for the county, said every solicitation for services has a prebid conference with any bidder welcome to meet with county staff and answer any questions about amendments to the contract.

Four companies attended the prebid conference, she said. One did not qualify for the contract, and two chose not to submit a bid.

Certain services were specified in the scope of work that were not part of the previous contract, including skunk control, O’Brien added.

A representative for Mohave Pest Control told the board she did not attend the prebid conference because she was told there was no way to change the “bundling” of services in the contract.

The contractor will provide pest control on a monthly basis. The control and eradication of pests shall include, but not be limited to, pests identified in insect and arachnid control and rodent control.

Treatment areas include lawns, trees, shrubs and other landscaped areas. Interior applications include working areas on each floor of the building, stairwells and equipment rooms.

Other action from Monday’s board meeting:

• Set a public hearing for Sept. 5 regarding a petition to establish a 1.75-mile section of Brooks Boulevard from Painted Rock Drive to Jemez Road in the Valle Vista area as a county highway. One resident said the road is “atrocious, really bad,” and he’s got to pay out of pocket to get out of his own driveway. Another resident said garbage trucks and UPS trucks were getting stuck in the sand, so they’re using Moonscape Way, which was in good condition, but is now getting “pounded” by the trucks.

• Approved funding the remaining portion of three school resource officers of $60,000 or 1 percent of the Sheriff’s Department general fund salary budget. Sheriff Doug Schuster said the school district was unsuccessful with grant funding this year, so he worked with Finance Director Coral Loyd to fund the positions. It’s important to have detectives in the schools, and they’ll work on other cases in the community as well, the sheriff said.

• Voted 4-0 to table moving forward with the public auction of property at 802 Beale St. Supervisor Bishop said there may be a problem with parking at the new courthouse, so she wants to work with the City of Kingman on potential uses for the building. County Administrator Mike Hendrix said he would like to explore the possibility of relocating Victim and Witness Services from current offices on Pine Street or CASA from the courthouse.