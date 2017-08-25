Prep Football: Kingman determined to give 100 percent effort on the field

KINGMAN – Maximum effort.

That’s what Kingman High School football coach Cam Wierson wants to see on the field for 48 minutes every Friday night during the 2017 season. Wierson does know, however, that people pay more attention to a team’s record, but that isn’t stopping him from teaching strong work ethic.

“This is a competitive world and so is football – winning and losing does matter,” Wierson said. “But I’m preaching to these kids that as long as you truly work hard – and I mean real hard work, not kindergarten hard work, but real hard work – you can sleep well at night and have peace of mind.”

Wierson attributed this motto to John Wooden and the effort he always talked about during his legendary coaching career.

“A lot of these kids have found out in the last couple of months what real ‘effort’ actually is,” Wierson said. “You know as an individual whether or not you went hard that day. That’s the end of it. We’re trying to do that every day with every kid.”

The Bulldogs, who return nine starters on defense and seven on offense aren’t only focused on effort, as playing as one is equally important.

“We’re a family and we bonded really well this summer,” Wierson said. “There’s a group of about 15-20 kids that are tight – that’s a strength. Everything else we’re working on.”

While improving on a 1-4 mark in the 3A West Region is obviously important, Wierson and his staff aren’t looking ahead to those contests.

“It’s definitely one game at a time,” he said. “I’m looking at Joy Christian. That’s it. We’re building our program to play 15 games, but we take it one at a time – one day at a time, one game at a time.”

The first step in that journey began Aug. 18 when the Bulldogs welcomed Joy Christian to town. Only time will tell where the season is headed from there, but Wierson knows one thing won’t change.

“We’re constantly molding our team,” Wierson said. “Our objectives might change in a month. But our effort needs to stay the same and it will stay the same.

“We’re going to have outstanding effort from start to finish.”