Mohave County’s IT department works to save taxpayers’ money

Nathan McDaniel is in charge of information technology for Mohave County and largely responsible for building a digital database that’s nationally recognized for its efficiency and capability.

Mohave County’s IT department received four awards from the National Association of Counties, including three straight years from 2013-2015, and has now moved beyond “migration efficiency” with its storage area network (SAN) software platform from DataCore that was installed four years ago, McDaniel said.

The initial driver of the county’s storage network was to reduce the downtime involved in “migrating” data from one physical storage appliance to another, the county’s IT director said.

With the storage platform, there’s almost no migration downtime, and IT can use any hardware it wants, McDaniel said.

That’s one of the things he likes about his job.

“It’s constantly evolving,” McDaniel said Wednesday in his third-floor office at the County Administration Building overlooking the Hualapai Mountains. “Technology changes so fast. It’s not a field in which you’re likely to get bored.”

McDaniel, a 1994 graduate of Kingman High School, was working for a heating and air conditioning company when a coworker and friend introduced him to computers.

He was studying electronics at Mohave Community College and switched to general technology, taking computer information systems classes. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Kaplan University.

He hadn’t really used computers much, but found that he had a natural talent and understanding of computer technology. If that makes him a computer nerd, that’s fine with him.

“I believe that IT folks often times are thought of as geeks or nerds because their outlook or perception of what popular means differs vastly in comparison to their peers,” McDaniel said.

Playing together

Mohave County needed the DataCore platform because hardware storage solutions “don’t play well together,” McDaniel said. “Once you choose a hardware platform, you’re essentially locked into that environment.”

It’s a big deal because it enables features and functionality across various storage types that traditionally have only been available for specific hardware solutions, he said.

“The platform creates operational efficiency and extensive performance and flexibility enhancements for datacenters,” he said.

The software provides central management along with features that include snapshots and backups, thin provisioning, continuous data protection, auto-tier, deduplication and compression, analysis and reporting as well as cloud storage.

“We save a lot in hardware costs because we now buy very simplistic physical storage,” McDaniel said.

Support and maintenance costs are low, which saves the county money, he added.

Installment of the software pushed Mohave County toward a highly virtualized data center, and McDaniel’s IT team is looking at the possibility of a “hyperconverged infrastructure,” the director said.

The county won another award in 2015 from the Center for Digital Governments for its online meeting portal that gives residents access to audio and video broadcasts of Board of Supervisors meetings, along with agendas, meeting minutes and backup material.

Residents can also use a credit card to pay water bills, traffic fines, library fees, taxes and permit fees online.

Server and storage “virtualization” have reduced hardware and software costs in the county data center and cut the facility’s energy footprint in half.

Also, the county installed mobile data terminals in sheriff patrol cars, giving officers real-time access to mug shots, GIS locations of fellow officers and other information.

McDaniel has been working for Mohave County for about 20 years, starting in desktop computer support, becoming network services manager in 2000 and IT director in 2008.

When he’s not reading technical specifications or developing policy and procedures at work, he enjoys golfing and bowling and spending time with his wife, Alicia.