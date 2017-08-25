Obituary: Coie Jeppson O’Malley

Our beloved mother, Coie Jeppson O’Malley, passed away August 13, 2017, at the Joan & Diana Hospice home in Kingman, Arizona. Coie was born on January 14, 1933 in Logan, Utah. Coie was raised by her grandparents Charles and Orilla Lucas.

She attended Utah State University where she met and married Thomas J. O’Malley, an Air Force fighter pilot. While living the life of an officer’s wife, she traveled the world, living all over the United States and the Netherlands while raising five children. It was one of the most exciting times in her life, exploring the history and culture of the world.

She took pride in raising her children and enjoyed cooking, sewing, board games and making a nice home wherever she was. Her hobbies included singing, dancing, theatre and most of all, Bridge! She was known to most who knew her as the “General.” Her ability to make people laugh was uncanny.

She is lovingly remembered by her children; Coylynn and son-in-law Marty Colbaugh, Bryan and daughter-in-law Kathleen O’Malley, Scott O’Malley, Sharen O’Malley and Karen Webb. Grandchildren; Frank Budick, Lauryn Budick, and Brainna Colbaugh. Great-grandchildren; Aldous and Audrey Budick

Rest in peace, beloved mother. You will be deeply missed by all, but the memories will last forever.