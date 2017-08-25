Prep Cross Country: Lee Williams keeping its sights set on state

KINGMAN – The goal for the Lee Williams cross country team this season is simple: qualify for state. The Vols and Lady Vols shouldn’t have any problem accomplishing that, as head coach Joan Abraham has trust in the talented squad.

“The outlook is good,” she said. “Some did put in work over the summer and came in ready. With our new members, we look good at having a chance to qualify for state.”

The newcomers, Just Dalrymple, Cade Cantrell, Alize Hecker, Alexis Hecker, Darleen Bland, will look to make an immediate impact on a team that lost five runners.

Numbers aren’t an issue for Lee Williams though, as its squad features 35 runners and 10 returners. Abraham mentioned Zack Tempert is one of those returners, but missed last season with an injury.

The Vols and Lady Vols undoubtedly are in good shape with numbers, but what makes them even stronger is their bond.

“Our biggest strength is our sense of family,” Abraham said. “They hang out outside of practice and take care of each other. They are just really good kids.”

The core should remain intact for years to come, as Lee Williams’ senior class isn’t the biggest. That provides a great outlook for the future, but Abraham wants the seniors to leave their mark on the program.

“Since I only have five seniors, I am really looking to them to step up and take a leadership role,” she said.

As is the case for any cross country team in Arizona, the temperatures at this time of year aren’t the best for running. Nevertheless, Abraham believes in her squad.

“We will adjust and hopefully come out strong at our first meet.”

Lee Williams opens its season Sept. 6 with its Multi Meet that features six teams. While the Vols and Lady Vols are looking forward to starting the year at home, the Desert Twilight meet in Casa Grande is the one they’re looking forward to the most.

“It is a party atmosphere,” Abraham said. “Team camps are set up on soccer fields. There is a DJ, but best of all, 5,000 of the best runners in the Southwest are there.”

The meet features teams from Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. Abraham said the course is the site of the Nike Cross Southwest Regional meet in November.

“Arizona’s best runners will be there,” Abraham said. “It will give us an idea of how sectionals and state will go.”