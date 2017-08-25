Councilman Stuart Yocum requests jury trial for DUI

KINGMAN – City Councilman Stuart Yocum is requesting a jury trial for his charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and toxic vapor, with a trial date set for Oct. 5 before Kingman Justice Court Judge John Taylor.

Stuart is being represented by public defender Alex Bulabonof. A plea of not guilty was entered June 1, and the case was set for jury trial on Aug. 2.

Stuart, 47, was arrested May 31 for allegedly driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of about 0.12 percent, considerably over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

According to Kingman Police, Yocum was traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone near Hall Street and Broadway Avenue and reportedly ran a stop sign before being stopped by an officer. He was taken into custody after failing a sobriety test.

In a public statement at a council meeting, Yocum said the DUI arrest was “regrettable” and “unfortunate.”

“Matters of this sort tend to get sensationalized,” he said. “DUIs are a problem, a serious problem. If you are going to get behind the wheel, don’t drink even one.”