Prep Football: Bulldogs can’t find momentum in loss to Vols

KINGMAN – On its first drive of the game Friday night, the Kingman High School football team was moving the ball well and appeared on its way to scoring against Lee Williams.

However, the Bulldogs were penalized twice for false start and never recovered in a 38-0 loss to the Volunteers.

“Momentum is the belief of victory,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “Everyone doubts that they’re going to win all game long. But when you start rolling and you get ‘momentum,’ you start to believe that you can win. We believed that we could win early on. But when they got on us with a couple of big plays, that belief started going away.”

The biggest hit to the Bulldogs’ spirits came in the second quarter as Lee Williams scored 25 points to take a 32-0 lead into halftime. While that no doubt was a tough pill to swallow, Wierson wants Kingman to ignore the scoreboard and focus on giving maximum effort.

“We were at about 90 percent effort,” he said. “We had a couple of kids that played their hearts out from start to finish. The scoreboard was deflating for a lot of kids. We have to work on that. It’s hard to not pay attention to that.”

Even more difficult to notice is the fact the Bulldogs don’t have the same numbers as the Vols. Wierson mentioned that the entire Kingman squad was less than Lee Williams’ skill position players.

“They have a bigger standing army than we do,” Wierson said.

Kingman still managed to put up 42 yards rushing against the Vols. Austin Dias led the way with 22 yards, while Darrell Mitchell added 20 yards on the ground.

There are things the Bulldogs can take away from the game and Wierson knows there’s also plenty of room for improvement.

“We have to go watch the film and learn from it – coaches and players,” he said. “We have to go get better as a staff. I don’t think we did an outstanding job as a staff in that game. We have to be hard on ourselves there.”

Kingman (1-1) will look to get back in the win column Friday as they host another rival in Kingman Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“I’m still proud of my kids,” Wierson said. “We’ve made so much progress in a year and a half. I’m really, really proud of my kids. … I’m proud of everyone that’s involved in our football program. But we have to get better.”