Prep Golf: Lady Vols win second match of 2017

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams girls golf team didn’t disappoint in its first trip to Arizona Traditions Golf Club as the Lady Volunteers shot a 179 to easily win Wednesday’s match against Shadow Ridge (196) and Willow Canyon (200).

“It was great to be the low scoring team at the match on Wednesday,” Lee Williams’ Paige Lucero said. “Each match that we win continues to give us more confidence and brings us together as a team. We are focusing on shooting more low scores in hopes to qualify for state as a team this year.”

Lucero led the way with a 2-over-par 37 to take first place, followed by Kaylee Moore in a tie for third (43), Audra Coffman in fifth (47), Sarah White in ninth (52) and Kadence Sterling in 12th.

Lee Williams head coach Haley Bradley was just as impressed with the team’s second consecutive win.

“They played really well not knowing much about the course,” she said. “There were some adjustments getting used to their greens, but other than that they hit the ball well.”

The Lady Vols are back in action Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs against Ironwood, Lake Havasu and Kingman high schools.

“We’ve definitely had a great start to our season,” Lucero said. “We have the best coach, and with her help I’m confident that we can continue our winning streak with hard work and practice.”