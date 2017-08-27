Horoscope | August 27, 2017

Birthdays: Alexa Vega, 29; Aaron Paul, 38; Sarah Chalke, 41; Paul Reubens, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make partnerships work. Don’t let anger set in. If you aren’t happy with someone or something, discuss matters openly and honestly.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A trip or visiting an old friend or relative will result in interesting information about a place you used to frequent or a person you once knew. Make plans to visit memorable people and places.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Help others by providing unique ideas and solutions. Don’t feel like you have to contribute time or money to make a good impression.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan a get-together. A gathering will give you a chance to catch up.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Counter an emotional incident before it ruins your day. Deal with the problem quickly to ensure that you can resume what you are doing or trying to achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your opinions and plans. You will make a positive impact on others through your passion, dedication and desire to do what’s right.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let boredom lead to temptation or a change that isn’t in your best interest. Find an outlet to fill in whatever you think you are missing.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make changes to your living quarters that will inspire you to expand your interests or delve deeper into a creative project. Look for ways to market what you have to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll encounter problems if you are too generous with your time or money. Invest in what you want to accomplish. A change at home should be conducive to working on projects that will help cut your overhead or bring in more cash.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on what you know you can do, not on what you hope someone else will do. Don’t feel obligated to help others when you should be putting your time and effort into self-improvements instead.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to projects that you can do alone. The less interference you encounter, the easier it will be to get through your day without a blowout.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An idea or skill you have can be turned into a lucrative business. Look for ways to market your talent and you will find an outlet.