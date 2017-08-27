Mohave Community College's SBDC offering free class to help small business owners

KINGMAN – The Small Business Development Center at Mohave Community College is offering a free class to help business owners and entrepreneurs in Mohave County.

The September classes on each MCC campus are called, “Do You Know Your Business?”

“This class will help you transform your business,” said Mark Retersdorf, director of the SBDC at Mohave Community College. “We will take you on a journey of discovery that may have you looking at your business with a new set of eyes.”

You will gain a better understanding of the right questions to ask yourself about your business and where you should be taking it, according to Retersdorf.

“Whether your goal is growing profits or just sustainability, you don’t want to miss this class,” he said.

There are three classes during the month of September and each class is limited to 40 people:

• Tuesday, 9 – 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

Location: Mohave Community College SBDC, Neal Campus – Kingman.

Location: Mohave Community College SBDC, Colorado City via ITV

• Wednesday, 9 – 11 a.m. Sept. 20.

Location: Mohave Community College SBDC - Bullhead City Campus, Bldg. 200.

• Thursday, 9 – 11 a.m. Sept. 21.

Location: Mohave Community College SBDC - Lake Havasu Campus.

For information on registering for the classes, contact MCC’s Small Business Development Center at 928-757-0895 or go to www.mohave.edu/sbdc.

Information provided by Mohave Community College