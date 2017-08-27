Mohave County Sheriff's Office graduates 4 detention officers

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster congratulated and welcomed a class of four Detention Officer Graduates Aug. 4.

The graduation class included Paul Longstreath, Gage Meister, Stephen Wood and Michael Powell. The graduates successfully completed four weeks of academy training and will now undergo an additional five weeks of field training. Before becoming a detention officer, the recruits participated in a one-day testing process, which included a written examination, a physical agility test and interview before a three-member panel.



The next Detention Officer Recruit testing process is scheduled for Oct. 16. Anyone interested in becoming a Detention Officer, please contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753, the Mohave County Human Resources at 928-753-0736 or visit thier website at https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=131&cid=80.

Information provided by MCSO