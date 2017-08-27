Mohave County Attorney’s Victim Services Program seeks volunteers

KINGMAN – Looking to help others in your community? Become a volunteer for the Mohave County Attorney’s Victim Services Program.

The program is seeking individuals who are interested in volunteering for the Crisis Response Team or Court Advocacy Program. The Crisis Response Team is highly trained, experienced professionals who provide immediate on-scene crisis intervention and referrals to victims and their families involved in, or who have been traumatized by a death, serious injury, a violent crime or other incident. Court Advocates provide support to victims at court hearings or on their behalf in order to guide them through the criminal justice system.

For those interested, there will be an informational meeting on:

August 31, 2017

3 – 5 p.m.

325 Pine Street

Kingman, AZ 86402

Please come join, or for more information about our program call 928-718-4967 or email victimwitness@mohavecounty.us.