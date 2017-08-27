Rants & Raves | August 27, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Sales tax increase: Please thank your Republican City Council for raising the Kingman sales tax from 2 percent to 3.5 percent so you can spend money on interchange projects that may or may not increase city revenue. Time to shop elsewhere.

Confederate monuments: The Confederate monuments reflect that racism is alive and well in Arizona. Why not show some leadership and remove the monuments that are a continuing symbol of oppression of, and hatred toward, certain ethnic groups?

Kingman Airport Authority: “Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said the city should hire its law firm, then meet and go over concerns and questions about the transfer agreement that gives KAA sole power of the city-owned property.” Talk about a political witch hunt.

Mine Inspector Arrest: What the H is this? A verbal argument, then he throws some things off a porch and this rates an arrest? This is B.S. What, a couple of rookies needed a bust? Gimme a freaking break.

Hate Crime: I wonder, all these people talking about stopping hate ... Have they accepted Jesus? Do they like his “love your brother” theme? If not, they need to SHUT UP. They are part of the problem.

War of Words: Kelli Ward’s accepting support from President Trump is enough to disqualify her.

Longoria busted for drugs on Gordon Drive: Two armored personnel carriers darken Gordon Drive for what? Oh, an American citizen who engages in personal drug use. So were those APCs brought back from Afghanistan after protecting the nation’s (and world’s) heroin supply? Take your Rule of Law ...

Without Libraries: Reminds me of the 1930s era when Hitler started to come to power with his Brownshirts burning books and saying he was going to make “Germany Great Again.” Does this sound familiar? Then came the “Holocaust.”

Joe Hart – Domestic Violence: Really? Picture and all of Joe having a family fight over a water leak? Were guns or knives involved? If not, I guess I would have to say, “Way to go, Joe,” because at our age, I’m too tired to fight.

Buster Johnson Wants to Close Libraries Down? Dittos to the letter writer. It is insanity to close libraries down. One of my own personal favorite places to go even though I own 5,000 books myself. Absolutely NO to this craziness. Not everyone is hooked on “devices.”

Cool Gun Talk at School: Kingman High School is not the first school in the state to have a sharpshooter program. Wickenburg High School has had a sharpshooter team sponsored by Mr. Rex Powers for at least 25 years.

Rainy skies block out the eclipse: I was disappointed by Aaron Ricca’s opening statement that “local optometrists were spared the pleasure of diagnosing at least a few expected seared retinas ...” I take this as an insult to the hard working and caring eye physicians in Kingman.

Friends Work to Improve Mountain Trails: Bicycles should not be allowed in any natural area. They are inanimate objects and have no rights. There is also no right to mountain bike. That was settled in federal court in 1996.

Magnet busts four women in Kingman during continued sweeps: Why is it so many females do not get their pictures in the paper when they do bad things just like men: Not just your paper.

Confederate statues and monuments: Now THAT is the best idea I’ve heard in a long time (put them all – Northern and Southern memorabilia – in a museum). Once that’s done, we can concentrate on the devils running this place now.

Recall: I can’t sign that recall petition. I’m not in the city, but I certainly would if I could.

Letter | Erin Cochran: Supervisors, Libraries and Contracts: Why do they think closing the libraries will bring more money for the sheriff’s office? The money for libraries is set just for libraries and no other department. Why keep saying close the libraries so money can go to other departments?

Suspicious fire destroys double-wide: 21 Firefighters, six fire chiefs, seven engines and a water tanker. All for one fire at a vacant home? Now that is suspicious.

Slavery: Rants about the South and slavery need to know the facts. Check American history. President Jefferson had two children who had a black mother, and he held his own two kids in servitude until they were 21 years old.

The man who shot himself: Don’t take away the guns. Lock up the ammo.

Councilman Stuart Yocum: Yocum having a public defender from the city. Isn’t this a conflict of interest? Save your face and plead guilty, and pay your dues to society and yourself.

Kingman Airport Authority: Great letter from John Conners on the Kingman airport. Does not even live here, but has more information about the airport issue than our county government. Yes! Time for an outside audit.

Councilman Stuart Yocum: Councilman Yokum wanting a jury trial with a 0.12 alcohol level either has a fix into the jury pool or has evidence the breathalyzer is defective. I think if not either of these two things he might have saved some legal fees resigning and taking a plea bargain.

Confederate Monuments: Atta boy, Gov. Ducey for yielding to pressure to remove confederate monuments. There is no convincing reason why that should happen – especially because it may offend somebody.

Health Focus on Controllable Causes of Cancer: The discussion of alcohol accompanied by a photo of a woman drinking wine. Excuse me. Wine is a prevention, not a cause when consumed moderately.

$20 million Courthouse: Ludicrous. $20 million to renovate a courthouse. Spend $20,000, make it a museum, charge $2 admission and give proceeds to sheriff’s department. Easy.

Alcohol as a Cause of Cancer: Ethenol may be in all alcohol beverages, but research shows beer and wine are less harmful (if harmful at all) than vodka and gin.