6 counts dropped for former bishop, sex abuse charges remain

PHOENIX (AP) – A few charges have been dropped against a former Arizona Roman Catholic bishop, but the former church official still faces sexual misconduct charges for allegations that he molested a young boy 35 years ago.

The Arizona Republic reported Friday that a Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed counts of public nuisance, fraud, fiduciary fraud and negligent infliction of emotional distress, leaving eight of the original 14 counts.

Retired Bishop Thomas O'Brien is accused of sexually abusing a boy on several occasions at parishes in Phoenix and Goodyear from 1977 to 1982. The Diocese of Phoenix says O'Brien denies the allegation.