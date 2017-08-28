Havasu detention officer becomes US citizen

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City detention officer became a United States citizen Aug. 18 after being officially sworn in during a ceremony in Phoenix.

Paul Ledger moved to the U.S. from England about nine years ago and has been employed in his position with the Lake Havasu City Police Department since September 2013. Prior to becoming a citizen, he had a visa to work in the U.S. that was due to expire “in another year,” said the department in a press release.

“The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to congratulate Detention Officer Paul Ledger for his accomplishment and recognize his dedication to the community of Lake Havasu City,” a press release stated.

Ledger began the process to become a citizen in October 2016, which the department says involves multiple steps.

“The individual must be able to read, write, speak and comprehend English as well as have knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government. There is a verbal test involving these topics the individual must also pass as part of the process,” said the agency. “The individual must be of good moral character and believe in the principles of the Constitution of the United States.”

According to LHCPD, prior to relocating to the U.S., Ledger was a firefighter for the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for thirty years.