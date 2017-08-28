Horoscope | August 28, 2017

Birthdays: Florence Welch, 31; Armie Hammer, 31; Jack Black, 48; Shania Twain, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work hard and save. Concentrate on securing your position and increasing your value.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep impulse behavior to a minimum. If you really want change, do something constructive that will add to your comfort and improve your attitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Avoid trouble. Being charming will work better than trying to pressure someone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose to be passionate, not agitated. If someone wants too much, offer what you can and ask for as much in return.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make personal adjustments to the way you look or how you do things instead of trying to change others. Show compassion and extend a helping hand to someone close to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be considerate of the people around you. Ask permission before making changes that will affect others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Prepare for advancement every way possible. Dressing for success will help you make a good impression.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Delve into creative endeavors and choose to do the things that will help you avoid a run-in that could cause grief. Hard work and success are the best ways to handle people who oppose or irritate you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to the way you look. A physical challenge will prove to be exhilarating and will help ease your stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put yourself and your family first. Refuse to let anyone take you for granted or use emotional manipulation to make you feel guilty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Head to where your skills and knowledge will be the most valuable. The input you offer will make a difference in how well you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay close attention to detail and accuracy. If you want to contribute something, make sure it’s doable before you commit.