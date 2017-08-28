Letter | Nationalist isn’t racist

The globalists are using the controlled media and the useful pawns of several leftist groups like Antifa and BLM to try to associate the word "nationalist" with "racist." The real truth is that their goal is to suppress "nationalist" as a concept of those who oppose of global government.

I do not play this pathetic “politically correct” game. Let me make clear why I am a proud Nationalist. I am a Nationalist because I believe in sovereignty, and the concept of Nation with borders and sovereign laws. I oppose and do not submit to any global government or any similar kumbaya, feel-good global citizens’ Kool-Aid. I do not recognize the United Nations, and its unconstitutional regulations or laws, since I have never elected anybody to represent me in that foreign political organization. I am an American first and only. So much that I have renounced to my former Italian citizenship.

I recognize as the supreme law of the land the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, that I took an oath to defend when I became a naturalized American.

I believe that all humans are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Period. Government does not give me any rights, especially global government. I judge men by their actions, not by the color of their skin.

If this makes me a "racist," so be it.

Long live the Republic.

Luca Zanna

Kingman