Pinning the Radiologic Technology class

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Radiologic Technology Class of 2017 had their Pinning Ceremony Aug. 19.

Radiologic Technology is a high-demand career offering above-average incomes. The Mohave Community College Radiologic Technology program is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission and by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology.

According to MCC’s website, an increased interest in radiography over the last few years has resulted in an increased number of applicants applying for the limited 14 positions each fall.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for radiologic technologists nationwide is project to grow nearly 21 percent from 2012-2022. In Arizona, the median wage for a radiologic tech is $60,960 a year, or $29.31 an hour. The national median wage is $57,510 a year, or $27.65 an hour.

More info on MCC’s Radiologic Technology program can be found at https://www.mohave.edu/academics/certificates/radiologic-technology/.

Information from Mohave Community College