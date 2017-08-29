2 charged with assault after fight at Mohave County jail

KINGMAN – Two Mohave County jail inmates face assault charges after an alleged brawl Sunday.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the jail at 10:32 p.m. regarding an inmate assaulting another inmate.



Deputies contacted a detention officer who said that inmate Raymond Armijo, 46, of Bullhead City, and inmate Jason Pionke, 47, of Kingman, were in a fight where Pionke sustained injuries and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies determined that inmate Buddy Wallace, 26, of Yucca, closed the cell door and prevented the door from being opened while Armijo and Pionke were inside. Armijo exited the cell and an injured Pionke exited shortly after. Deputies went to KRMC to talk with Pionke, who reportedly said he tripped and fell down some stairs.



Deputies told Pionke they watched the surveillance footage and didn’t see a fall. Deputies contacted Armijo and Wallace at the jail. Each were charged with aggravated assault (injuries) and aggravated assault (disfigurement), felonies.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office