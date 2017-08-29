Arizona sends helicopters, personnel to help Harvey response

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona public safety agencies have sent aircraft and personnel to Texas to help with the response to Harvey.

The Arizona National Guard sent four helicopters to be part of a National Guard pool available to help as needed, and the Phoenix Fire Department activated an 80-member urban search and rescue team for a 14-day deployment in Texas.

The National Guard helicopters sent by Arizona included three UH-60 Blackhawks and a UH-72 Lakota.

Phoenix Fire Department search and rescue teams have previously assisted after the Oklahoma City bombing, 2001 terror attacks and Hurricane Katrina.