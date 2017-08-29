Horoscope | August 29, 2017

Birthdays: Lauren Collins, 31; Lea Michele, 31; Carla Gugino, 46; Rebecca De Mornay, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Working with others can be helpful, but also undermining. Don’t trust anyone with your personal information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making time for friends, parents or children will be a good investment. The time spent will bring you closer together.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will do you good and help you accomplish some of the chores you’ve been ignoring. Catching up with others will encourage you to begin something new.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get along with your peers even if someone aggravates you. Keeping emotions in check and your thoughts to yourself will help you avoid a showdown with someone who is looking for a fight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make your relationships and interactions with friends and relatives a priority. Share your feelings and plan gatherings that will promote sharing and helping one another through thick and thin.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle domestic situations carefully. Refuse to let emotions swell up and lead to a no-win situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your appeal will help you get ahead. Back it up with intelligence and you will be in the running for a unique position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal matters are best handled with thoughtfulness, but not at the expense of neglecting your responsibilities. Be a good listener and friend, and in return ask for a helping hand to ensure that you achieve what’s essential to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reevaluate your relationships with some of your friends. Refuse to let anyone manipulate you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your personal finances, health concerns and legal dealings a secret. The less other people know about your feelings or plans, the easier it will be for you to get things done your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone you meet will be as honest as you. Listen carefully and follow through to make sure you are being given authentic information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be contradicted if you stretch the truth. Take notes or have someone else serve as a witness to the negotiations you undertake.