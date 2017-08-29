Letter | Lead by example

In the present days, all of us face several issues like drugs, alcohol, sleeping pills, smoking, drinking, misuse of IT devices and many others.

One thing that strikes me is the deterioration of infrastructure like curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The deterioration occurs essentially by growth of weeds through the sidewalk structures, as everyone knows the city or county employees are rarely seen working with manual tools, so they will not willingly do something like pulling weeds by hand and even if they do they will cost over $ 20 minimum.

We can possibly organize concerned citizens to form groups in selected areas of the city.

These group volunteers will hardly need hand tools which almost all of them have in their homes.

The city needs to take the lead by sponsoring formation of groups of willing volunteers.

Krish Budhecha - Kingman