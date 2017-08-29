Letter | Yocum requests jury trial for DUI

Stuart Yocum was arrested on May 31 for speeding, running a stop sign and having a blood alcohol count of 0.12.

Although he said, “DUIs are a serious problem,” practically in the same breath, he also said, “Matters of this sort tend to get sensationalized.”

I guess he thinks he will have more sway with a jury trial than if he just went before a judge.

Doesn’t he realize he could have seriously harmed or killed someone? Maybe he’s never had to deal with tragedy in the aftermath of someone else’s decision to drive drunk, so he thinks it is no big deal, but I have.

My daughter’s life was forever altered 20 years ago because of a drunk driver. She suffered traumatic brain injury, and she will never talk again. She has swallowing issues and memory problems.

Pointing out the seriousness of driving under the influence is not “sensationalizing.” It should be a call for true remorse.

Being on the City Council doesn’t give him some kind of special privilege to break the law.

Lillian McCumber - Kingman