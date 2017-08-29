Arrest made for operating a boat under the influence

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety wants to remind the boating public to ensure that they have proper lighting on their vessels.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, those lights include U.S. Coast Guard approved red and green navigation lights that shine to the front and a white light that shines 360-degrees. Check the lights prior to heading out on the water, even if you don’t plan on staying out past sunset. Personal watercrafts without navigation lights are not permitted to be on the waterways after the sun has set behind the mountains.

MCSO said navigation lights are an extremely important boat component and should be checked regularly. Boat navigation lights are not just for the boater, but also to help other boaters know which way boats are traveling to avoid a collision.

Be safe on the water, especially at night. If you are unfamiliar with an area or unsure of safety hazards, throttle back and slow down.

The following arrest was made on Lake Havasu during nighttime operations without proper navigation lights:

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, MCSO Waterway Deputies stopped a boat that was traveling approximately 25 mph just off the shore line of Windsor Beach. The boat had no white 360-degree navigational light, so it was not visible from the rear. The boat did have extremely bright white off-road style lights shining in the front.

Deputies determined that the operator, Jason Kartchner, 44, of South Gate, California was allegedly impaired. He had a 12-year-old passenger who was not wearing a life jacket in the vessel.

Kartchner was arrested and submitted tests which showed his blood alcohol concentration at .159 percent. He was charged with aggravated operating a watercraft under the influence with a child under 15 years of age on board, a felony.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office