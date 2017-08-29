Letter | Sales tax raise is not that much

A 0.5 percent sales tax increase is not going to drive that many folks to Bullhead City, especially on normal average purchases. Gas to go there and back make it not worth it.

As to a $40,000 automobile purchase, many factors go into this rather than tax. What trade in value is there? Does the dealer in Bullhead City give you a lower trade value? Do they charge more for the same model you could get for less in Kingman?

I think anyone whining about a 0.5 percent tax is merely a habitual whiner. If it is not taxes, it will be the weather, the neighbors’ barking dog, that driver who drives to slow for their taste.

I think if the county/city needs this tax to keep us functioning. I am not going to whine or cry over 0.5 percent tax. Two things in life we all cannot escape are taxes and death, best to accept it and be happy you wake up each morning.

Ralph Hill - Kingman