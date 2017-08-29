Photo| Presenting the Laughlin-Bullhead airport

At the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Aug. 11 meeting, Bullhead/Laughlin International Airport was featured in a PowerPoint presentation by Meg McDaniel (shown above, left, with club president Susan Williams). McDaniel, Sr. Manager of Southern Nevada Regional Office of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and member of Laughlin Rotary Club, demonstrated the many benefits when opting for this airport as opposed to Las Vegas including driving time saved, less time needed to arrive in advance of flight, free and convenient parking and more. American Airlines flights leave Laughlin at noon daily for Phoenix and points beyond. For further information or assistance in booking a flight, McDaniel can be reached at 702-298-3022 or email her at mmcdaniel@lvcva.com.