Storm repairs prioritized for county roadwork

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works’ first priority, especially during monsoon season, is public safety.

Storm repairs to washed-out roads will be prioritized accordingly, and work listed below will be done as time allows for the week of Aug. 28:

• Crews will be active in Meadview, Pierce Ferry Road and Dolan Springs to perform storm cleanup and repairs.

• In Lake Mohave Ranchos, the blade will be active from 21st Street north to 23rd Street.

• In Golden Valley, the blades will be active on Redwall Drive from Aztec Road to Verde Road; Walnut Creek Estates from Oatman Highway north to Apache Road; Shinarump Road from Laguna Road east to Aztec Road; Bosque Road west to Aztec Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road; and Hermit Road from Glen Canyon Road east to Highway 93.

• The blade will finish work on Sundown Circle, Greasewood Circle, Greasewood Court, Cactus Wren lane and Cactus Wren Place.

• Crews will be performing storm cleanup and repairs in the Butler and Valle Vista areas.

• Sweeping will be performed in the Kingman area.

• In the Hualapai Mountain area, crews will be blading Knight Creek and Austin Creek roads.

• In Wikieup, the blade will be active on Back Road.

• In Yucca, the blade will be active on Butch Cassidy Road.

Motorists are reminded to be alert and careful in work zones, obey posted speed limits and look out for road workers and equipment.