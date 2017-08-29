Supervisor appointment to be announced Sept. 5

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors adjourned into closed session Monday to interview eight candidates for appointment to replace District 5 Supervisor Steve Moss, with the final decision to be announced at the Sept. 5 regular board meeting.

Supervisor Buster Johnson asked if there was any reason the interviews couldn’t be conducted in public, with the candidates sequestered in a room so they can’t hear the questions and answers of other candidates.

Supervisor Jean Bishop, who went through a public interview when she was appointed to replace the late Joy Brotherton in 2014, said she would not be opposed to it.

However, board clerk Ginny Anderson said the county attorney had drawn up a contract that determined the interviews would be private, and all eight candidates signed the contract.

Nichole Cohen, president of Lake Havasu Unified School District board and one of the candidates, said she was never asked if the interviews should be done in public or private, and said she had no preference.

Other candidates, who were interviewed in alphabetical order, are Bill Champlain, owner of Champlain Construction in Lake Havasu City since 1996; Sue Donahue, former state senator who ran unsuccessfully against Moss in 2012 and 2016; LaJuana Gillette, active member of London Bridge Republican Women; Ron Gould, former Lake Havasu City councilman and former Arizona state senator; Richard Templeman, retired from Mohave State Bank; Lois Wakimoto, part of a family farm in Mohave Valley since 1981; and James Zaborksy, former Bullhead City councilman and former District 2 county supervisor.

Moss, an attorney from Mohave Valley, was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in July to replace Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Conn, who was forced to retire at age 70.

Moss was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and was regarded as one of the more intellectual supervisors on the board, bringing legal expertise and a hard stance against excessive government spending.

District 5 covers Mohave Valley, and parts of Lake Havasu City to the north and Bullhead City to the south.