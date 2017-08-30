Diamondbacks hand Dodgers 4th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the third straight game, Robbie Ray fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night, sending the Dodgers to their first four-game losing streak of the season.

Adam Rosales and Chris Herrmann also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won six straight and eight of nine to pull three games ahead of Colorado for the National League's top wild card spot.

Ray allowed four hits, walked two and hit a batter. The left-hander topped 10 strikeouts for the seventh time this season. Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many nights and 34th in 39 tries.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-7) lasted just four innings, surrendering six runs and eight hits in his first loss since June 5. He had gone 2-0 in six starts since returning from the disabled list.

Los Angeles trailed 6-0 but got a solo home run from Curtis Granderson in the seventh and scored three runs in the eighth, two on Yasiel Puig's single and another when Archie Bradley walked Austin Barnes with the bases loaded.

Bradley struck out Chase Utley and got pinch-hitter Corey Seager to ground out to first to end the threat.

Los Angeles had been the only team not to lose four straight this season. The Dodgers, who dropped two of three at home to Milwaukee last weekend, have lost consecutive series for the first time since April.

The Diamondbacks will send Zack Greinke to the mound Thursday to try to become the first team to sweep a series from the Dodgers this year.

After scoring five runs in the first inning against Rich Hill on Tuesday night, the Diamondbacks got three in the opening inning against Ryu.

With one out, Rosales hit the first pitch he saw high above the 407-foot sign in straightaway center. Initially it was ruled a triple, but after the umps conferred, they correctly ruled the ball had hit above the home run line on the batter's eye. A.J. Pollock followed with a walk and Goldschmidt jumped on a changeup and lined it into the left field seats, a two-run shot that made it 3-0.

Goldschmidt, who has 32 home runs and 107 RBIs, homered in three straight games for the third time in his career.

Arizona tacked on another run in the third when J.D. Martinez drew a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch and scored when Brandon Drury doubled off the center field wall to make it 4-0.

Herrmann led off the Arizona fourth with his ninth home run of the season, but first since July 18. Ray and Peralta followed with singles and, after Rosales hit into a double play, Pollock singled Ray home and the Diamondbacks led 6-0.

Up Next

RHP Greinke (15-6, 3.14 ERA) is 12-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 home starts this season but is only 3-4 with a 4.31 ERA in nine starts against the Dodgers in his career. RHP Kenta Maeda (12-5, 3.76) goes for the Dodgers after limiting the Brewers to one run in a 3-1 win in Los Angeles last Friday.