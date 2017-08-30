Mohave County Attorney’s Victim and Witness Services advocates for once overlooked victims

It pains social worker Tiffany Barker to see children who are going to be traumatized for life from incidents they witness at such innocent ages.

Like the time daddy bashed mommy’s head into the wall and she had to go to the hospital, and the police came and took daddy away.

That’s when Barker comes into the picture as one of seven full-time advocates for Mohave County Attorney’s Victim and Witness Services program, which has been assisting crime victims since 1990 and is actively seeking volunteers.

Crime Victims’ Rights Arizona’s Constitution guarantees specific rights for crime victims, including the right to: • Be treated with fairness respect and dignity, and be free from intimidation, harassment or abuse throughout the criminal justice process. • Be notified when the accused or convicted person is released from custody or has escaped. • Be present at all criminal proceedings where the defendant has the right to be present. • Be heard at any proceeding involving a release decision, plea offer or sentencing. • Confer with prosecution before trial, disposition of the case, release decision or plea offer. • Refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request by the defendant or defendant’s attorney. • Receive prompt restitution from a defendant convicted of a crime that caused the victim’s loss or injury. • Be notified and provided reasons for declining prosecution of a case and to confer with the prosecutor.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the crisis response team or court advocacy program can attend an informational meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the agency’s office, 325 Pine St. They can call the office at 928-718-4967 or email victimwitness@mohavecounty.us.

“For every crime, there’s a victim, whether it’s theft, domestic violence or homicide,” Barker said Friday inside the children’s room at the agency office behind Mohave County courthouse. “For years and years, victims were overlooked in the legal system.” That changed in the 1960s. Along with civil rights came victims’ rights.

Barker said the advocate’s office works with police, fire and legal services, entering often volatile situations at their discretion.

Most domestic violence victims are women and children, and they each need a different type of support, she said. The crisis response team is trained for on-the-scene crisis intervention and referrals for victims and their families. They get about 800 calls a year for domestic violence.

“For a child to witness domestic violence, it affects their growth pattern,” Barker said. “The woman has probably been there before. It’s kept quiet for a hundred reasons. Like he’s the sole source of income, or she doesn’t want to leave the children. Society, religion … and then there’s shame. They don’t want their laundry aired in public.”

Barker first assesses victims’ needs, and frequently finds them between a rock and a hard place. One of her first calls was to help Japanese tourists who were on their way from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas when their van rolled on Antares Road, killing one of the family members.

They spoke no English, knew nobody and needed help retrieving the body from the coroner and getting it back to Japan within a week.

Theft may not seem like a big deal for somebody who’s back in their home, stolen property recovered, watching TV as if nothing happened.

But navigating the legal system for prosecution can be confusing and time-consuming, taking months from the defendant’s initial court appearance to final sentencing.

“People don’t have to know anything. We’ll train them,” Barker said. “Most of it is listening.”

The Victim Witness program ensures that victims receive notifications of all court proceedings. The criminal justice system can be daunting, confusing and stressful for crime victims.

Victims are also eligible for restitution for financial loss as a result of a crime, as well as compensation for medical expenses, counseling, funeral expenses, lost income, travel expenses and crime-scene cleanup.

The program spans all of Mohave County, the fifth-largest in the nation, so it’s difficult finding people to volunteer in each community, especially places such as Beaver Dam and Colorado City, Barker added.

Volunteers come from all walks of life with a variety of professional, educational and ethnic backgrounds. A social service or legal background is not required. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, will be screened and subject to a background check.