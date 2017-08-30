Horoscope | August 30, 2017

Birthdays: Andy Roddick, 35; Lisa Ling, 44; Cameron Diaz, 45; Michael Chiklis, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A business trip or meeting is favored. You can bring about positive changes if you demonstrate what you have to offer and the best way to apply your skills, knowledge and services.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Channel your energy wisely. Concentrate on finances, contracts and taking better care of your health.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Alterations to your home or important relationships will help to stabilize your life. A willingness to compromise combined with a smart financial plan will help ease stress and give you the breathing room you need to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional incident should not distract from your business dealings or productivity. If something is bothering you, deal with it quietly and only after you have had time to assess the situation thoroughly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t like something, change it. Don’t wait for others to take over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully and share as little personal information as possible. Knowledge is power and will help you decipher who you want to align yourself with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Throw your weight around. Make decisions, set a course of action and follow through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out new job posts or any opportunity to use your skills to increase your income. A change in the way you produce and present what you have to offer will lead to more time to do the things you enjoy doing most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do whatever it takes to reach your goals. Take on physical or emotional challenges with the intent of pushing forward until you see changes transpire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pick up the pace and work hard until you reach your goal. Interference can be expected if you are dealing with government agencies or financial institutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships are featured. Changes can be made if you collaborate with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on your responsibilities and don’t stop until you are finished. It’s important to keep your head down if you want to avoid being dragged into someone else’s problems.