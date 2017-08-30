Kingman resident named international president of Rebekah Assemblies

KINGMAN – Linda Thompson, owner of Gallery 66 and Art Supplies, was installed Aug. 23 in St. Louis as president of International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, the women’s side of Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

Thompson retired to Kingman with her husband, Dairriell, in 1990 from Holbrook and became involved with the Rebekahs four years later when she saw their bake sale outside Walmart.

She had been a member of Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic body, but her records were lost, and she wanted to get back into providing community service through a philanthropic organization.

The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs spend over $775 million in relief projects each year, including substantial loans and grants to students through their educational foundation.

“I was doing hospice up until just recently, and I did victim assistance,” Thompson said Tuesday at her art gallery.

Her motto as international president of the Rebekahs is simply to get back to basics.

“With all organizations, we get so busy with everything we’re doing, we forget why we’re doing it. Just get back to basics.”

Thompson said she believes in the basic Rebekah creed, which is to inquire about the needs of others and then do something for them. Have the courage to speak up, to say and do the right thing, and strive to be of service to one person each day.

In Kingman, she goes to schools and finds children that need eyeglasses, which are provided with assistance from the schools.

“Bloom where you’re planted,” Thompson said. “No matter how small or large, as a volunteer, do your very best. Just be happy to be involved and helping others.”

Her favorite song is “She’s an Eagle When She Flies” by Dolly Parton, and her favorite scripture is Matthew 5:15-16: “Let your light shine before men, that they many see your good works.”

“Linda is a wonderful person,” said Cherie Corson, who took oil painting lessons from Thompson. “She’s the kindest, most wonderful person. If I had a chance, she’d be my sister.”

The Rebekahs traditionally have a float in the Rose Parade every year, and Thompson said she’s been asked to ride on the float next year.

In 18th-century England, it was odd to find people organized for the purpose of giving aid to those in need and pursuing projects beneficial to all mankind. Those who belonged to such organizations were called “odd fellows.”

Today the Odd Fellows have over 10,000 lodges and the Rebekahs have 1,356 lodges, including Kingman Rebekah Lodge No. 12 that was built in 1911 at the corner of Beale and Fifth streets.

One of the Rebekahs’ programs assists with hunger and disaster, and they already have people responding to tropical storm Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, Thompson said.