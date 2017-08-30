Kingman Police DUI task force to be out over Labor Day weekend

KINGMAN – Kingman Police will be out in force this holiday weekend seeking out those who choose to drink or do drugs and drive.

As part of the Western AZ DUI Task Force, KPD is able to provide enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local events due to a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be arrested, face hefty fines, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, their driver’s license will be suspended and they will be booked in jail. Those who choose to drink alcohol while celebrating the Labor Day holiday are urged to designate a sober driver.

KPD asks residents that if they see a suspected impaired driver, immediately call your local law enforcement agency, provide a good description of vehicle and driver, direction of travel, and if possible a license plate to assist police removing the subject from the road.