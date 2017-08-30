Letter | Sally Morisset: Idle Hands Accomplish Nothing

Reading this week about the rifle and woodworking programs for our youth gave me a warm and fuzzy feeling.

In this day and age where Facebook, Twitter and the internet dominate, it was refreshing to see our children learn how to do a trade and to put their minds on something more challenging than video games. Wouldn't it be great to take this knowledge a step further and actually use this newfound knowledge and open a youth store where their hard work could be sold to fund these programs or others that challenge the minds of today's youth?

There are so many older people who could teach these trades with pride, knowing that they are making a difference. There are also very talented youth who need more than sitting around doing nothing and need an outlet for pent up energy.

Idle hands accomplish nothing. People who create video games know how to challenge the mind and our youth are being stolen by this technology. We need to redirect our youth. Give them a way to use their minds constructively and show them they can make a difference. Not by rioting and doing demonstrations, but to work with their hands, learn a trade or an art, to be the best at it, then, pass it on to someone else.



The circle of life doesn't revolve around the internet. It starts with us making dreams come true. Giving challenges to our kids will bring a sense of reality to their worlds and give them goals. It will prepare them far better in life than video games. Think about it. The possibilities are endless.