Letter | Lori Gabriel-Dane: The unity over Harvey won’t last long

The United States is supposed to be one nation under one flag. But this is only true when a natural or deliberate disaster devastates any part of our country.

We saw a country totally united after 9/11 unlike anything we have ever seen before. The American flag was proudly flown throughout our country. That flag hung off of houses, businesses and cars, and it represented a clear signal to our enemies that they cannot defeat us, cannot diminish our resolve, cannot lessen our determination to remain a strong, powerful and a united nation.

We now see the state of Texas suffering unprecedented flooding, and we are once again united in our effort to help those who are touched by this disaster.

It doesn't matter if a person is black, Hispanic, a legal or illegal immigrant, gay, Republican or Democrat. If that person is in danger, we don't refuse to help them because of who they are or what they believe. That person needs help and receives it without question. Without bias. Without prejudice. Without hate.

But this union will not last long.

Once the flood waters recede, America will return to being a divided nation. Hatred will resume its racial divide. With the threat of North Korea looming, we should continue to be united against the dangerous tensions building throughout the world.

We cannot stand divided and defeat our enemies. We must be of one mindset. We are all Americans and we love our country. We cannot allow racism and hatred to rule our country.

Let's honor the sacrifices our past and present service members who fought and continue to fight so that we may remain one nation, under one flag.

Lori Gabriel-Dane, Kingman