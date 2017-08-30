Obituary | Donna Lindsey Brooks

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Donna Lindsey Brooks went to be with the Lord. Born Donna Marie Davis, in Joplin Missouri, on July 19, 1937, she was the eldest of 12 children. She is survived by husband Charlie Brooks, children Debbie Caldwell (Geoff), Luke (John), June Mullane (Steve), Laura (Harley), Mark (Bonnie) and Sheila. She was blessed by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donna dedicated her life to her family, faith and her friends (hundreds of whom she sponsored through AA). She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Devine Savior Church, which meets at Trinity Episcopal, 425 E. Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401.