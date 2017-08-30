One injured in plane crash north of Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – One person was injured in a plane crash north of Lake Havasu City Tuesday morning.

Lake Havasu City emergency dispatchers began receiving calls from concerned residents at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an aircraft in distress. The remains of that aircraft rested in a rocky field near Chenoweth Drive when first responders arrived.

A California resident was making his approach toward Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport when his plane lost altitude and made a crash-landing on the relatively flat expanse of rough desert near the intersection of Chenoweth Drive and State Route 95.

The 1960 Beech M35 aircraft is a total loss, according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, and the cause of the crash is still unknown. The plane’s single occupant safely exited the aircraft and was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Gray said.

The police department contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, whose agents were en route to investigate the crash.